11 hours ago
Young traders pick up awards at Nantwich markets event
1 day ago
Cheshire College starts merger talks with Macclesfield
2 days ago
New Mayor of Nantwich takes over chains of office
2 days ago
Royal Mail vows to improve in Nantwich, says MP
3 days ago
Cyclist badly injured in collision with car in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Young traders pick up awards at Nantwich markets event

in Environment / Human Interest / News May 17, 2025
Hayleigh Burrows wins Local Traders event in Nantwich

Young market traders in Nantwich scooped honours as part of a national competition.

Hayleigh Burrows, Elizabeth Griffiths, Emily Jenkins and Zak Boffey all picked up awards at the Local Young Traders event.

It was staged by JDL Mini Markets, in collaboration with the National Market Traders Federation.

Nantwich’s winner was Hayleigh for her stall “Daisy Blossom Children’s Wear”.

Highly Commended were “Elizabeth Rose Gifts” run by Elizabeth Griffiths, and Emily Jenkins for her “The Macaron Maker”.

Elizabeth highly commended in Nantwich market traders competition
Elizabeth highly commended

All three will now go through to the Regional NMTF Final in August.

And Nantwich Young Traders Winner was “Without A Cause” by Zak Boffey.

All entries were judged by Nantwich Town Council deputy mayor, her consort and Holly Challinor, from Nantwich Gin.

Claire Lloyd, of JDL Mini Markets & Events, said: “It was a fantastic day and such an honour to run it in my home town.

“All winners are from the local area and it will be great to see them flying the Nantwich flag at the regional event in August.”

Young market traders competition highly commended
Emily, highly commended
Zak Boffey winner young market trader
Zak Boffey, winner young market trader
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.