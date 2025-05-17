Young traders pick up awards at Nantwich markets event

Young market traders in Nantwich scooped honours as part of a national competition.

Hayleigh Burrows, Elizabeth Griffiths, Emily Jenkins and Zak Boffey all picked up awards at the Local Young Traders event.

It was staged by JDL Mini Markets, in collaboration with the National Market Traders Federation.

Nantwich’s winner was Hayleigh for her stall “Daisy Blossom Children’s Wear”.

Highly Commended were “Elizabeth Rose Gifts” run by Elizabeth Griffiths, and Emily Jenkins for her “The Macaron Maker”.

All three will now go through to the Regional NMTF Final in August.

And Nantwich Young Traders Winner was “Without A Cause” by Zak Boffey.

All entries were judged by Nantwich Town Council deputy mayor, her consort and Holly Challinor, from Nantwich Gin.

Claire Lloyd, of JDL Mini Markets & Events, said: “It was a fantastic day and such an honour to run it in my home town.

“All winners are from the local area and it will be great to see them flying the Nantwich flag at the regional event in August.”