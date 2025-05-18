Bunbury Village Day “Summer Sounds” line-up unveiled

Organisers of Bunbury Village Day have unveiled the full line-up of the event to be staged on June 14.

The Village Day, now in its 56th year, will be turning up the volume with a celebration of music and a day of Summer Sounds.

A host of musical contributors will perform including the energetic and colourful Karama Samba, Wombat & Muttley with their infectious pirate ditties, Bunbury’s very own Just Sing Choir, the ever-popular Chester Brass Band, newly formed rockers Rebel Yeld, versatile vocal duo The Harmonies, the legendary Lost Boys, and firm favourites The Easy Peelers

There will also be a sprinkling of “Open Mic” performers.

There are also plans for musical party games in the arena for children of all ages.

Organisers said: “Bunbury Village Day is well known for its Parade, and this year will be no exception.

“Anyone dressed in a music-themed costume can take part, and we are looking forward to seeing Rock Stars, Disco Divas, Rock and Roll Legends, as well as Classical Composers and Conductors.

“The Parade will also feature an array of vehicles, from tractors to cars, scooters, and bikes!

“This special day will also include the Bunbury Rose Queen and Attendants, a well-stocked bar and BBQ, a super selection of stalls, thrilling fairground rides, and much, much more!

“Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Summer Sounds! The perfect opportunity to come together and celebrate our community. With amazing live music, there’s no better way to create lasting memories.

“Whether you’re dancing, singing, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, Summer Sounds is sure to be a day you won’t want to miss.”

