Best friends rebrand Nantwich florist as “The Bloom Edit”

A popular Nantwich florist has bloomed into a new brand after being taken on by two best friends.

Cat Scarlett and Han Wharton are launching the new-look shop on Hospital Street this Saturday, May 24.

“The Bloom Edit” aims to be a fresh and modern take on the well-known Nantwich establishment.

Previously known as Wendy’s Florist, the business has served the Nantwich community since 1969.

Now Cat and Han aim to continue that legacy offering fresh flowers, hand-tied bouquets and a range of homewares including vases, diffusers, and scent candles.

“After years of dreaming, styling and curating our own spaces, we wanted to create somewhere that brings beauty and joy into people’s homes,” say Cat and Han.

“The Bloom Edit is for those who appreciate thoughtful design and the little details that make a house feel like home.”

To mark the opening from 9.30am this Saturday (May 24), visitors can get a first look at the new collections.

Shoppers will see fresh floral displays and receive a free gift when signing up to The Bloom Edit ‘Styled & Stemmed’ newsletter.

Official opening hours for the new store are:

Tuesday 9.30am – 3.30pm

Wednesday 9.30am – 2.30pm

Thursday-Saturday 9.30am – 3.30pm