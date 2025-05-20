REVIEW: Locomotive for Murder, Crewe Lyceum

Locomotive for Murder, The Improvised Whodunnit came to the Crewe Lyceum on Sunday night, writes Claire Faulkner.

Produced by Pinch Punch, this refreshing piece of theatre turned out to be a very unique and hilarious night out.

Set on a train in the 1920’s, this classic murder mystery had the audience roaring with laughter.

When I heard the show was improvised theatre, I really didn’t know what to expect.

There is time at the beginning of the show dedicated to our super sleuth Miss Marbles interacting with the audience, asking them questions about their jobs, towns and hobbies.

All of this is then woven into creating four characters.

The audience then decides which character gets murdered, only the murderer knows who done it, but with the help of Miss Marbles, the audience try to solve the case.

The show was fast paced, and I have to give credit to the cast who did a brilliant job throughout.

Lottie Davies was excellent as Miss Marbles, keeping the show on track and interacting with the audience, and it was amazing to watch how the rest of the cast developed the characters so quickly and created dialogue with each other.

In our show we had the characters Tommy Tracks, a signal designer; Seraphina a woman who could talk to dogs; a footballer called Crewe Alex and the pop star Harry Styles.

They were all on the train to Alabama to see the buffalo.

It was bizarre and surreal, but such good fun. Every show that Pinch Punch do will be different, so if you get the chance to go and see them, you’ll be seeing a unique piece of theatre.

Highly recommended. I hope they come back to The Lyceum again.

