Nantwich Food Festival appeals for new volunteers to help 2025 event

Nantwich Food Festival organisers are appealing for more volunteers to join the team ahead of the 2025 event.

Festival Volunteer Co-ordinator Ana Martins is staging a “Welcome Evening” for new volunteers on Tuesday June 3 at the Wickstead Arms in Mill Street, Nantwich.

The event, which will start at 6pm, will provide light refreshments and existing volunteers are also welcome to attend.

Festival organisers and directors will be there to answer queries you may have and there is no obligation to sign up as a volunteer.

Ana said: “The whole idea of this evening is to create a welcoming, social environment in the friendly Wickstead Arms, so anyone who might be interested in volunteering for the Festival can hear more about what this could entail.

“We need almost 100 volunteers to cover all the work leading up to the Festival and over the weekend itself – a veritable army of volunteers!

“If you are new to Nantwich, this would be an ideal opportunity to develop a social network while contributing some time to a fantastic community event.

“You could volunteer for however much or little time you can manage, be that a couple of hours over the festival weekend or perhaps by taking on a more substantial role throughout the year.”

Tasks over the festival weekend include directing exhibitors to their pitch to ensure unloading and setting out of goods is as streamlined as possible.

Putting up signage and giving information and advice to visitors are other key roles as is helping to organise the many events that take place over the three-day festival, August 29 to 31.

Volunteers also help keep public areas clean and tidy and all public waste is recycled as the event seeks to be more sustainable.

Additional marquee managers will also be needed to help spread the workload in the two large food courts and the town centre area.

Information, support and training are provided free of charge and experienced managers are there to offer support.

Ana added: “We have volunteers of all ages – from teens to 80+ year olds, who come from all walks of life, so we can use whatever skills and experience you may have.

“Just come along to the Welcome Evening at The Wickstead Arms on June 3rd! We would love to see you there.”

Anyone interested in volunteering but cannot make the Welcome Evening can email Ana on [email protected]