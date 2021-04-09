Cheshire councillors and MPs pay tribute to Prince Phillip

Nantwich Town Council has opened an online book of condolences in mourning the death of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

It comes as councillors and MPs across Cheshire East paid tribute to the Prince, who has died aged 99.

Cllr Pam Kirkham, Mayor of Nantwich Town Council, said: “On this sad occasion, the Town Council would like to express its deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all the Royal Family.

“As a mark of respect, during the period of Royal mourning, the Union Flag at the Civic Hall will fly at half-mast.

“During the current lockdown the Town Council arrangements may unfortunately be restricted.”

The Town Council has arranged for residents of Nantwich to submit condolences online.

Leader of Cheshire East Council, Councillor Sam Corcoran, said: “The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is an enormous loss not only to the Queen and the whole of the Royal Family but to the country and Commonwealth.

“Throughout her reign, the Queen – who has served this country for longer than any previous monarch – has been accompanied and supported by Prince Philip, her husband to whom she had been married for more than 70 years.

“Today, I have sent a message of condolence to Buckingham Palace on behalf of this council and the residents of Cheshire East.

“Flags on all council buildings will be flown at half-mast and I would urge all businesses with a Union Flag to do the same.

“A minute’s silence will be observed at the council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday 13 April.”

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader, said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was a tremendous support to The Queen and our thoughts go out to Her Majesty and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

“Before retiring from public life, he was not only a visible presence alongside the Queen but made a significant and valued contribution to British life through his support for business and enterprise, as well as his highly successful Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

“I wish to echo the words of the council leader that his passing is an enormous loss to the country and to the monarchy.

“We should remember that he continued working well into his 90s, such was his dedication to his role as husband and consort.”

Cllr Barry Burkhill, Mayor of Cheshire East, added: “On behalf of the residents of Cheshire East, I will be sending my personal condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family and Royal Household on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“He was a truly remarkable man, who not only lent unstinting support to the Queen for more than 70 years but who also played a significant part in the life of this country.

“He supported the work of our business leaders and entrepreneurs and our young people through his Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

“He served as a naval officer during the war and had the respect and admiration of our armed forces and military veterans. He played sport and believed passionately in conservation.”

The Chairman of the Conservative Party, Amanda Milling MP, has announced that all Conservative Party campaigning will be suspended until further notice.

The Government has requested a recall of the House of Commons on Monday April 12 so MPs will be able to pay formal tribute to His Royal Highness.

Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson said: “My thoughts today are with The Queen and all members of the Royal Family on the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

“The Duke’s life was devoted to the service of our country both in the Royal Navy and as the foremost supporter of our Queen. The entire nation mourns his loss.”