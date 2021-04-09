Crewe Live event to be staged this Saturday at market hall

The new-look Crewe Market Hall is hosting a virtual gig experience to support local artists and give customers a taste of what is to come.

The venue aims to stage weekly “Crewe Live” music and family-friendly entertainment.

And starting tomorrow (April 10), the virtual gig and entertainment experience will be streamed through social media, offering a night out experience at home.

Crewe Live will feature live music and spoken word performances from local artists Meg Lee, Oli Ng and Jamie Lynch.

They are working in collaboration with DD Music Group to record the event, filmed with Covid safety measures in place and all participants undertaking rapid tests on the day of filming.

Hayden Ferriby, director of Market Asset Management, which manages Crewe’s markets on behalf of Cheshire East Council, said: “The pleasure of listening to live music is immeasurable.

“Seeing a musician bring out the joy in audiences is something we have all missed, and local musicians have been hard hit by COVID over the past year.

“Simply put, there’s nothing quite like experiencing live music, and we are looking forward to being able to offer a platform for local artists at Crewe Market Hall.”

The event will be streamed through the Crewe Market Facebook page at 7pm on Saturday and will be free for everyone to enjoy.

The Facebook Page (@crewemarket) also has the latest news about the future of the Market and the exciting mix of businesses that will shortly be trading from the Market Hall.

DD Music Group said: “Both as a company and as residents of the town, we are extremely excited by everything the new market hall has to offer.

“Crewe is a hub for the northwest, and developments like this are exactly what we need to kickstart the town and make it a destination once again.”

Local performer Jamie Lynch said: “I felt a great sense of passion being able to perform last week at the market hall.

“Being able to step on stage after all this time was an amazing opportunity and really helped me dive back into my creative spirit.

“There is huge potential for the market hall, and I can see it being a fun, interactive place welcome to all people.”