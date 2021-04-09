1 day ago
Nantwich community steps in to help learning disability resident
2 days ago
Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt to compete in European series
2 days ago
Cheshire councillors and MPs pay tribute to Prince Phillip
3 days ago
New Adult Day Care centre to open in Nantwich
3 days ago
Astra Zeneca vaccine “benefits” outweigh risks, says Cheshire health chief
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Two-thirds of Cheshire adults have Covid-19 vaccine, data shows

in Health / Human Interest / News April 9, 2021
dose flu vaccine, jab, pic by USACE

Nearly two-thirds of Cheshire’s adult population have now had their Covid-19 vaccine, new data shows.

The statistics, from NHS England, show that up to April 4, 388,487 residents have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — out of a population of 596,446 — representing 65% of the county’s over-16s.

Additionally, 96.8% of the county’s over 50s have been jabbed once — a region-leading figure.

It comes as Cheshire NHS chiefs have said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, following a decision by regulators to tell under-30s to get an alternative shot.

Clare Watson, accountable officer for the NHS Cheshire clinical commissioning group (CCG), said: “The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation have made a statement in terms of concerns of unusual blood clots. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) say those blood clots are very rare.

“Clearly, the benefits continue to outweigh the risks. 79 clots [were found] out of 20 million doses [delivered].

“Although that’s a concern, the benefits outweigh the risks. The AstraZeneca roll-out will not be halted in the UK. There has been a change in clinical advice in under-30s in that they should be offered an alternative vaccine.

“If you do have concerns, please speak to the people where you are going to get vaccinated. We will do everything we are required to do in terms of national and international guidance on this.”

Ms Watson also said that the CCG would release more information on the plan to vaccinate those aged 18-49 early next week.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings