READER’S LETTER: Your Cheshire East parish needs you!

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 10, 2021
Pay gap - Cllr Liz Wardlaw, new carers fund

Dear Editor,

Do you want to be sure your historic Parish remains unique and intact?

If so, you need to support your Parish Councils now.

Consultation on the Cheshire East plans to amalgamate and/or absorb Parishes into our towns is imminent.

These proposals may well cost you more in council tax and will most certainly result in the loss of your local identity.

Conservative Councillors support the opportunity of local referendums to determine these changes and we will stand with our Parish colleagues and residents but ask that you also step up and make your voice heard along with us.

https://moderngov.cheshireeast.gov.uk/ecminutes/documents/s84154/Draft%20Proposals%20-%20Final%20Publication%20Version%20March%202021%20with%20220321%20amends%20V2.pdf

Yours,

Cllr Liz Wardlaw
Cheshire East Council

