George & Dragon continue winning ways in Crewe Regional league

George and Dragon continued their impressive pre-lockdown form in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division with a 4-1 victory over Betley.
New signing Ben Brown scored a hat-trick, with Terry Cain netting the other goal.
Betley grabbed a consolation through Kieran Duckers.
The Raven won 2-3 at Faddiley, thanks to goals from Josh Heath, Gary Pownall and new signing Tom Edge. Rich Ford and Rich Ryan netted for Faddiley.
In Division One, Group A, C & N Utd drew 2-2 with Winnington Social Club.
Chris Worstencroft and secretary Tom Lloyd scored for the home team, with Joel Hind scoring both goals for the visitors.
The match between Nantwich Pirates and Princes Feathers (pictured) was a low scoring affair, with a goal from Keiron Jones winning it for The Pirates.
Sydney Arms beat Talbot 3-2, thanks to a Ben Reddock hat-trick, with Olly Moore and Jordan Cotterell on target for the visitors.
In Group B, Broadhurst FC were comfortable winners against White Horse, winning 0-7.
It included a hat-trick from Brad West, two from Taylor Kennerley, and goals from Danny Griffiths and Jordan Cobley.
Audlem had a good 5-1 win over Sandbach Town.
Veteran marksman Andy Betteley scored twice, as did Carl Mese, with Ben Walker completing the scoring. Jake Holland scored for Sandbach Town.
JS Bailey and AFC Talbot drew 1-1.
Jake Maunder gave the visitors an early lead, but Greg Shephard equalised for the home team.
