READER’S LETTER: Covid Testing – keeping it simple!

Dear Editor,

Last week, the first national pilot of a dual use Covid-19 testing site rolled into action in Cheshire East, on the Chester Street car park in Crewe.

Those without symptoms who need a test can book and attend in the mornings (getting their results in as little as half an hour!)

Those with symptoms must also book and attend in the afternoon, returning home to self-isolate until with their results come back in just a few days.

Sounds great in theory but how does it actually work in practice?

Well, on Friday night, youngest son announced his intention to return to University having been subject (like so many), to virtual lectures and home studying for most of last year – but he needed a negative Covid-19 test before he could return.

He googled the nearest option and Chester Street came up.

Within a couple of minutes on a Friday night, he had booked an appointment for Saturday morning.

He walked into the centre appropriately masked and armed with the appointment confirmation email on his mobile phone.

He arrived at 11.25am, was instructed how to carry out the test, did so under the watchful eye of support staff and was heading back to the car just 10 minutes after entering the centre.

His negative result ‘pinged’ into his email box just 40 minutes after that!

It was easy to arrange, to access and staff were supportive throughout the process.

So many thanks to the Cheshire CCG, the Cheshire East Public Health Team and the Centre Staff for setting up and piloting this essential facility to help ensure that residents can get back to more normal ways of living as soon as possible.

And what of youngest son?

Well, after a flurry of washing and packing, he’s back at University and husband and I are getting used to a house that is unusually quiet!

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes

Wybunbury