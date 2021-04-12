Spy thriller remake “The Ipcress File” being filmed in Nantwich

A new six-part thriller based on the classic spy novel “The Ipcress File” is being filmed partly in Nantwich area.

These images show filming and production trucks based at Nantwich Town FC’s overflow car park off Waterlode at the weekend.

It’s not been revealed exactly where filming is taking place, but it is due to start today (April 12) and there is speculation some is at Dorfold Hall in nearby Acton.

The new spy thriller has been commissioned for ITV and features a star-studded cast and includes Emmy winning director, James Watkins at the helm.

Trucks set up in Nantwich Town’s car park included trailers for makeup, costume, Panalux lighting, and toilets.

The “high octane thriller” is starring Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollande, and is based on the globally renowned Len Deighton novel.

Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) is in the iconic role of Harry Palmer alongside Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express) and BAFTA award-winning actor, Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Birdbox).

Deighton’s first spy novel introduced the iconic British spy Harry Palmer and is set against the backdrop of Cold War Europe.

To date the novel has sold 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1962.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the series from Altitude, said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing John Hodge’s brilliant adaptation of such an iconic novel to ITV.

“Harry Palmer is an incredible part and this would have been impossible without the right actor, so we are all delighted that Joe Cole will take on the role.

“The talent on and off screen means this will be a treat for audiences when it comes to ITV.”

The series marks the first major production for Altitude Television, part of the larger Altitude independent British media group behind notable releases such as Amy, Moonlight, Diego Maradona, Calm With Horses, Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, and Rocks.

The Ipcress File will be executive produced by Will Clarke (Filth) and Andy Mayson (Ghost Stories) for Altitude Television, Andrew Eaton (The Crown) for Turbine, Sandy Lieberson (Performance), James Watkins and Hilary and Steven Saltzman.

The series will be produced by Paul Ritchie (McMafia, Slumdog Millionaire).

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)