READER’S LETTER: Help those who can’t see as lockdown eases

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 13, 2021
blind RNIB partially sighted - pic by Zoetnet under creative commons

Dear Editor

With lockdown restrictions easing, there is an understandable buzz of excitement in the air as people head outside to see loved ones and enjoy the warmer weather.

But we are hearing from many blind and partially sighted people who are anxious about public spaces becoming busier and have lost confidence in going outside after a year of Covid restrictions.

Measures to enforce social distancing often rely on the ability to see things like signs, queuing systems, or barriers.

When you can’t see these changes, they can create new obstacles to navigate and further erode confidence.

We’re asking the public to help us safely social distance as the restrictions change.

By being aware of the challenges we might face, and simply asking if assistance is needed, you can help us keep our independence and stay safe.

We’re also calling for local authorities and businesses to take action, so that measures designed to protect us are inclusive to everyone, not just to those who can see them.

RNIB’s website has more information about this.

Our ‘new normal’ should be as open and inclusive as possible, to help everyone get back outside – not make it more difficult.

David Clarke
Director of Services
RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People)

