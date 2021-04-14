4 hours ago
New food delivery service has launched in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News April 14, 2021
Zoom 1hr car with Co-op lorry - delivery

A new on-demand food delivery company will now be delivering for the Co-op in Nantwich and surrounding rural area.

Zoom! 1hr Delivery has expanded rapidly across the UK during the pandemic.

It has now launched its sub one-hour delivery service in Nantwich after being chosen by the Co-op as its rural logistics partner in the Nantwich area.

Customers using the service will receive their grocery orders within 2 hours of placing their order, the company promises.

Zoom 1hr also says it has been able to roll out its on-demand delivery service to food outlets in the local area including restaurants, fast food chains and independent eateries.

Customers can order from food businesses via a Zoom 1hr app for delivery within an 8-mile radius in less than an hour.

Dave Hamlet, co-founder and CEO of Zoom 1hr Delivery, said: “Launching in Nantwich is a key milestone for us on our mission to becoming the UK’s hyperlocal, last mile delivery service.

“Nantwich has a brilliant selection of food businesses and restaurants.

“We feel it’s important to support them during this challenging time as well as being able to service communities in more rural locations that wouldn’t have had access to this type of delivery service before now.

“It is also fantastic to deliver on behalf of Co-op in the Nantwich area, and we are proud to have an average delivery time for Co-op customers of just 20 minutes from ordering, which is an exceptional service.

“We hope Nantwich’s residents enjoy our fast delivery of groceries, fine cuisine, fast food, and drinks, whilst keeping safe at home.

“All they need to do is download our app or head to www.zoom-food.co.uk to order!”

Zoom 1hr delivering for Co-op - delivery

