Police hunt vehicle after level crossing barrier smash in Nantwich

Police are searching for a driver who crashed into the level crossing barriers in Nantwich, knocking one of them off.

The incident involving a car happened at the London Road level crossing at around 8.40am today (April 16), says British Transport Police.

The level crossing had to be closed for a time while police and Network Rail engineers carried out repairs.

It caused long tailbacks and delays to train services.

Now officer are investigating how the vehicle collided with the barrier and are trying to identify the driver.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to London Road Level Crossing in Nantwich at 8.38am this morning (16 April) following reports of a vehicle colliding with the level crossing barriers, causing one of the barrier to be knocked off.

“Trains are required to travel by the crossing on caution while repairs are carried out. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 97-160421.”

A Network Rail spokesperson added: “BTP is investigating after a car struck a level crossing barrier in Nantwich on Friday morning.

“Our engineers are on site carrying out repairs and, for safety reasons, trains are currently running at reduced speed through the area.

“We would urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.”

