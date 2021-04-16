8 hours ago
Police hunt vehicle after level crossing barrier smash in Nantwich
9 hours ago
Cheshire Police make Crewe arrests in drugs crime crackdown
9 hours ago
Cheshire NHS vaccination staff “stress” leads to rise in sick days
10 hours ago
New Test and Trace Covid-19 pilot programme starts in Cheshire East
2 days ago
New food delivery service has launched in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police hunt vehicle after level crossing barrier smash in Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News April 16, 2021
school bus route axed - walking route to Malbank through London Road level crossing in Nantwich

Police are searching for a driver who crashed into the level crossing barriers in Nantwich, knocking one of them off.

The incident involving a car happened at the London Road level crossing at around 8.40am today (April 16), says British Transport Police.

The level crossing had to be closed for a time while police and Network Rail engineers carried out repairs.

It caused long tailbacks and delays to train services.

Now officer are investigating how the vehicle collided with the barrier and are trying to identify the driver.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to London Road Level Crossing in Nantwich at 8.38am this morning (16 April) following reports of a vehicle colliding with the level crossing barriers, causing one of the barrier to be knocked off.

“Trains are required to travel by the crossing on caution while repairs are carried out. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 97-160421.”

A Network Rail spokesperson added: “BTP is investigating after a car struck a level crossing barrier in Nantwich on Friday morning.

“Our engineers are on site carrying out repairs and, for safety reasons, trains are currently running at reduced speed through the area.

“We would urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.”

(Library image for display only)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings