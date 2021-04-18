Woman trapped in road smash at busy Nantwich junction

A woman had to be cut free from wreckage by fire crews after a road accident at a busy Nantwich junction.

The incident involved two cars at the junction of Wellington Road and Park Road yesterday (April 17) at around 11.40am.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the scene where they had to cut the roof off one of the cars to free the woman from the wreckage.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for a period, causing long tailbacks.

Cheshire Fire Service said crews were on scene for around one hour and 20 minutes.