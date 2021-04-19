1 hour ago
Bunbury Village Day promises an Olympic day out

in Bunbury / Village News April 19, 2021
postponed - Bunbury Village Day 2016 4

Organisers of Bunbury Village Day have been given the go ahead to stage this year’s event – with an Olympic twist.

As the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown continues on track, so does the biggest event of the year for Bunbury.

The theme will be the Olympics, to coincide with the delayed Tokyo Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

To be staged on Saturday June 26, Bunbury Village Day will include all the traditional attractions of the summer event including a bar, a bbq, parade, Rose Queen and King, stalls, WI café, puppet show, vehicle exhibition, the list goes on.

This year rather than displays, the arena will be given over to a range of team sports, with medals and prizes for
the winners.

The event will be extended into the early evening with a music set by local band The Easy Peelers.

More details can be found on the website and social media pages.

