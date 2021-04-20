Nantwich racer Jordan Witt’s mixed fortunes at Fanatec GT2 event

Nantwich GT racer Jordan Witt experienced mixed fortunes during the opening event of the inaugural Fanatec GT2 European Series at Monza in Italy.

His best result was fifth place in Pro-Am along with Toro Verde GT team-mate David Fairbrother.

Witt, 30, impressed on his maiden outing with the British squad’s No.9 Lamborghini Huracan Supertropheo GT.

Fairbrother, who also owns Toro Verde GT, completed the second stint of race one fifth in the Pro-Am class and sixth overall.

Hopes of another strong challenge in round two on Sunday were ended before the start when the car could not begin the formation lap due to locked brakes.

““It was obviously a mixed weekend for us in terms of the results,” said Witt.

“Especially not being able to even start race two, but there was a lot of promise with the car and it really was fantastic to be back in a Lamborghini – especially at a high-speed track like Monza.

“We had the potential to be on the podium in Saturday’s race, so that was mega, and there is a lot for us to build on.

“I had a great time working with the Toro Verde GT guys and we’re all looking forward to the next round in Germany next month.

“I’d like to thank my sponsors Vibe Audio, Yelir World and also Pall-Ex for getting us on the grid this year in GT2.

“There’s much more to come as the season unfolds.”

During the first qualifying sessions of the season on Friday, Witt took the opening 20-minute run and was seventh fastest with a time of 1m51.702 seconds, the quickest of the Lamborghinis.

In session two, Fairbrother lapped in 1m54.167 seconds to end his run 10th.

Saturday’s race began well for experienced endurance racer Witt, storming away at the rolling start to leap into fifth place.

Contact just ahead at the Rettifilo Chicane meant he had to stand on the brakes to avoid being caught-up, which he did, before emerging from the turn an improved fourth.

As a result of Luca Pirri’s Audi GT2 being stranded in the gravel, the Safety Car was deployed for a lap.

At the re-start the next time around, Witt heavily pressured Joseph Collado for third position and produced a fantastic pass into the Ascari Chicane to move into the podium placings.

With the top two having been able to escape up the road after the lap one incident, Witt spent the remainder of his stint in third and eventually handed the Toro Verde GT car over to Fairbrother with 14 laps complete.

Fairbrother joined the race in sixth overall, fifth in Pro-Am, after the mandatory pit-stop and during the final few minutes he came under huge pressure from the KTM of Adrian Spescha but fended off his rival impressively.

Out of the Parabolica at the end of the penultimate lap, Spescha was able to get the inside line and they ran side-by-side into the final tour.

Fairbrother smartly held onto the position into the Rettifilo Chicane and he kept the KTM at bay to the chequered flag.

Team owner Fairbrother was scheduled to start round two on Sunday morning but the Lamborghini remained stranded on the grid as the formation lap began due to the brakes being locked on.

Try as the team might, the issue couldn’t be resolved and so the car had to hoisted onto a recovery truck and taken back to the pits.

Hockenheim in Germany will host the second round of the Fanatec GT2 European Series over the weekend May 14-15.

(Images courtesy of GT2 European Series)