12 hours ago
Nantwich racer Jordan Witt’s mixed fortunes at Fanatec GT2 event
12 hours ago
Nantwich Town to face Altrincham FC in pre-season friendly
2 days ago
Nantwich “Covid” heroes honoured in town council awards
2 days ago
98% parents given primary place of choice in Cheshire East
2 days ago
Nantwich animal specialist joins Pet Theft Reform campaign
Nantwich Town to face Altrincham FC in pre-season friendly

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport April 20, 2021
positive test Weaver Stadium - Nantwich Town Football Club - next home games sign

Nantwich Town will host National League side Altrincham FC on July 27 in a pre-season fixture, writes Jack Beresford.

Altrincham are managed by former Dabbers manager and FA Vase winning captain Phil Parkinson.

Their squad also includes former Nantwich players, including likes of Josh Hancock, Matty Kosylo and Toby Mullarkey.

Kick off at the Optimum Pay Stadium on Waterlode is 7.45pm.

When the two sides met in last season’s pre Season friendly it was the visitors who ran out 1-0 winners.

Josh Langley’s harmless back pass rolled under the foot of Dabbers keeper Greg Hall before nestling in the back of the net.

A Nantwich Town spokesperson said: “We are very much forward to testing ourselves against higher league opposition as we look to prepare for the 2021/22 season.

“Ticket details for the fixture will be announced at a later date.”

