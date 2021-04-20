Nantwich Town to face Altrincham FC in pre-season friendly

Nantwich Town will host National League side Altrincham FC on July 27 in a pre-season fixture, writes Jack Beresford.
Altrincham are managed by former Dabbers manager and FA Vase winning captain Phil Parkinson.
Their squad also includes former Nantwich players, including likes of Josh Hancock, Matty Kosylo and Toby Mullarkey.
Kick off at the Optimum Pay Stadium on Waterlode is 7.45pm.
When the two sides met in last season’s pre Season friendly it was the visitors who ran out 1-0 winners.
Josh Langley’s harmless back pass rolled under the foot of Dabbers keeper Greg Hall before nestling in the back of the net.
A Nantwich Town spokesperson said: “We are very much forward to testing ourselves against higher league opposition as we look to prepare for the 2021/22 season.
“Ticket details for the fixture will be announced at a later date.”
Recent Comments