South Cheshire Harriers earn top four places at Betley event

Twenty members of South Cheshire Harriers took to the fields of Betley Court Farm and brought home third and fourth places for the male and female teams.

In the first cross-country race of the season it saw the return of the Cheshire Cross Country Championships after outdoor sport emerges from lockdown.

The men’s title was strongly fought with Matthew Taylor taking rank in 23:04, closely followed by Steven Crowe in 23:47 and Matthew Smith in 24:06.

David Morris and Paul Hancock both ran the course in 24:07.

Also running were Jonathan Slaney (25:29), Pat Hudson (25:38), Peter Mallison (27:09), David Nimmo (27:46), Alexander Garnett (28:20), James Simpson (28:20) and John Putt (29:44).

Meanwhile, Amy Grace led the women home, covering the four-mile race in 27 minutes and 21 seconds, achieving fourth place overall and first in her age category.

Catherine Farrington was next in 31:13 with Susan Poole rounding off the top three in 31:53.

Also competing and making up the female team were Claire Kivlin (32:17), Jennifer Edwards (34:41), Rachel Beach (35:57), Suzanne Dale (36:34) and Cheryl Percival (42:32).

With this being the one of the first events held ‘live’, strict restrictions were in place including the banning of spectators and supporters on the course, club tents were prohibited to minimise close contact in confined spaces and runners were set off in waves of six.

Clubs have adapted to hosting their races ‘virtually’ with the event going ahead at the runner’s choice of destination, date (within a few days) and time of day.

This happened for the second year running for South Cheshire Harriers’ annual April 10k event.

Coming in first for men was Steven Crowe in 35:51 whilst Katie Latham completed the distance in 39:55 taking first place for the females.

Also competing were Paul Hancock (37:44), Pat Hudson (37:44), Chris Pattinson (37:57), Pete Mallison (39:05), James Simpson (39:11), Amy Grace (40:58), Darren Malloy (40:58), Robin Zoka (41:11), Steve Harrison (42:11), John Putt (42:49), Andy Twiss (43:59), Peter Harris (44:48), Claire Harrison (45:11), Dave Nimmo (45:39), Ruth Pryce (45:53), David Kivlin (46:59), Nathan Kapp (47:41), Claire Kivlin (47:54), Norman Hindle (48:02), Clive Heathcock (48:06), Rachel Beach (48:12), Catherine Farrington (48:20), Yvonne McGregor (49:06), Dennis Robinson (49:09), Susan Poole (49:21), Sian Fern (51:06), Alice Smith (51:30), Andrew Greer (52:15), Karly Harris (52:36), Kerry Podmore (52:51), Suzanne Dale (52:53), Natalie Bailey (55:14), Kirsty Rollings (57:31), Phil Cliffe (57:33), Helen Nightingale (57:49), Kat Arnold (58:22), Lee Armitage (58:27), Claire Allman (01:00:28), Micheline Tremblay (01:05:41), Colin Earp (01:06:33), Juliet Carter (01:07:09), Chrissy Barrow (01:07:45), Trish Davidson (01:08:02), Sue Davies (01:08:42), Lisa Powney (01:09:24), Philippa McCulloch (01:24:10).