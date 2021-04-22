New Reaseheath ‘bypass’ road to open by February 2022

A new A51 “bypass” around Reaseheath could be open as soon as February 2022, reports suggest.

The road is being built as part of the conditions for the Kingsbourne development, which will take traffic around the village of Reaseheath.

The new road will be a relief to villagers who have campaigned for a bypass since the 1990s, and remove huge amounts of heavy traffic away from their properties.

Once open, the current A51 through Reaseheath will become a dead end just after the final property by the college, and residents will access the new road at the current Reaseheath roundabout.

There will also be a new, lit underpass for the equestrian centre.

Local councillors and villagers are also looking at how safer pedestrian access into Nantwich will be improved.

Work will continue on the east and west section of the new ‘bypass’ this summer and autumn, with a timeline suggesting completion and opening by January or February 2022.

Vicky Higham, one of the residents at Reaseheath who led the call for the road, said: “It’s always good to provide good news, for once.

“We’ve only been waiting since 1992 when they first did the roundabout!

“We are waiting to hear back from Cheshire East Council about crossing safely as pedestrian crossing is being removed not relocated.

“There’s a pedestrian/equine/cycling underpass but we need to understand how that is connected to us.

“But it is good news though.”

The final date for submitting comments to CEC on the updated plans is April 27.