FOOTBALL: Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division ends

in Football / Sport April 25, 2021
Keiron Jones heads the winner for Nantwich Pirates in the 90th minute (1)

The Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division has been discontinued for the season, officials have said.

The decision was made after one of few remaining teams who initially agreed to continue playing in a new format no longer wishes to.

“George & Dragon have indicated that they do not wish to continue in the revised format,” said a league spokesman.

“This leaves the Premier Division with just three teams and a decision has been made to discontinue with this format.”

Most teams in Division One have agreed to continue playing under a new format until the end of the season.

In Group A, Sydney Arms went down 2-3 to Winnington Social.

Ben Reddock continued his remarkable start to the revised season by netting both goals for Sydney Arms, who were twice ahead.

Nantwich Pirates and C & N Utd. played out an entertaining game on Barony Park, with The Pirates winning 3-2.

Sam Cadwallader, Mike Truan and Keiron Jones (pictured) netted for The Pirates, with Jordan Prince and Mark Green on target for the visitors.

Keiron Jones celebrates his 90th minute winning goal for Nantwich Pirates (1)

In Division One Group B, Broadhurst FC and Audlem both went into their meeting with 100% records.

However, on the day it was Broadhurst FC who triumphed, winning 4-1, thanks to goals from Dom Johnson (2), Dean Jones and Taylor Kennerley.

Callum Mese netted for the visitors.

White Horse had a very commendable 4-4 draw against high flying AFC Talbot.

White Horse scored very early through Ben Gilbert, but slack defending saw AFC Talbot quickly equalise.

The second half produced six goals; Rhys Spence, Ash Dutton and Dan Wade netted for White Horse, with the AFC Talbot goals being shared between Tim Gallagher, Ryan Broadhurst, Jamie Collina and Mike Blundell.

(Images by Jonathan White)
Nantwich Pirates player shoots at goal (1)

Players fight for the ball (1)

