Dealership boss crowned “Local Legend” for Covid vaccination gesture

in Health / Human Interest / News April 26, 2021
Local Legend Roger Morris pictured outside of the Crewe Honda Centre with Cat 107.9FM MD, Chris Cadman (1)

A motorcycle dealer in Crewe has been crowned “Local Legend” for turning his showroom into a Covid vaccination centre which has helped thousands visit for their jabs.

Roger Morris allowed a large part of his Crewe Honda Centre site on West Street to be converted into a vaccination centre.

And he declined payment as a gesture to help the local community in the fight against the pandemic.

Since then, more than 1,200 people have been visiting to receive their potentially life-saving injections in the battle against Covid-19.

Roger was awarded the honour by The Cat FM radio station.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this award for myself and everyone involved in the Vaccination Centre, I will be sharing it with everyone involved.

“A big thank you to everyone at The Cat FM for their continued support and in recognising what is possible when the community pulls together and makes things happen.”

Chris Cadman, Managing Director of The Cat, said: “It was an honour to present the Local Legend award to Roger and his team.

“We have the pleasure of presenting a number of these awards to fantastic, hardworking people in the community however there can be none more deserving than Roger and his team.

“Their tireless efforts to provide the local facilities and opportunity for thousands of people to get safely vaccinated against this dreadful virus.”

Roger received a “Baked by Gill Cat Cake”, Cat goodies and a Local Legend certificate from Cat 107.9FM Managing Director Chris Cadman, presenter David Foulkes and sponsor Gill Clark of ‘Baked by Gill’.

If you know someone who has gone the extra mile and deserves recognition, send your nomination with full details to [email protected]

