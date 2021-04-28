13 hours ago
Nantwich Town to host annual Eddie Morris Memorial Cup

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport April 28, 2021
Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy - pre-match - Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy

Nantwich Town will host North West Counties Premier Division side Whitchurch Alport in the annual Eddie Morris Memorial Cup on July 17, writes Jack Beresford.

The cup was set up last season in memory of the late Eddie Morris – a Dabber legend whose playing career featured Crewe Alexandra, Congleton Town and Witton Albion.

After his playing career ended, Eddie took up management at Whitchurch Alport with great success.

He guided them to the Mid-Cheshire League and Shropshire Amateur Cup double in 1969/1970.

When the sides met in the first annual game last season, the Dabbers ran out 2-1 winners at The KMJ Mortgages Stadium.

Callum Saunders gave Nantwich the lead after 27 minutes when he backheeled a low cross, past the keeper at the near post.

Connor Heath then doubled his sides lead after he fired home from close range.

Six minutes later Ryan Allcock curled home an outrageous strike from 30 yards get the hosts back in the game.

However, Dave Cooke’s side were able to see out the game and lift the Eddie Morris Memorial Cup.

Ticket information for the game will be released closer to the fixture.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy 2020 - presentation - Dabbers captain Joel Stair with Janet Crowe, Gail Smith and John Morris

Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy 2020 presentation – Dabbers captain Joel Stair with Janet Crowe, Gail Smith and John Morris

