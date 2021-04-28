READER’S LETTER: Is CEC leadership spreading “political nastiness”?

Dear Editor,

As a fairly new elected member of Cheshire East Borough Council, I anticipated a Leadership from a new administration with the same grace, professionalism and dignity as the previous Conservative administration.

The Labour Leader may not be a member of the party that I support, but I am a firm believer that decision making in Cheshire East and behaving respectfully towards one another are key attributes required to run a borough successfully.

On the day of the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, @Cllr Sam Corcoran re-tweeted a picture of pig with its head in the trough emblazoned in the union flag and the wording ‘Conservative’.

Firstly, is it appropriate at any time to spread political nastiness as the Leader of the Council (he is supposed to lead all parties!)?

And secondly and more importantly, is it not disrespectful and poor representation of our Cheshire East residents at a time when the union flag across the country was being flown at half mast as a mark of respect that it was used by @cllrsamcorcoran as a political weapon?

Yours,

Cllr Kate Parkinson

High Legh Ward

Cheshire East Council