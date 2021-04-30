Brookfield Allotments flooding caused by primary school field, says report

Flooding problems plaguing a Nantwich allotments site is likely to be being caused by a school field, a report states.

Allotment holders at the Brookfield site have been hit by floods over a number of years, with the worst occurring in January after Storm Christoph.

Many tenants are angry that their plots have been ruined year after year by floods in autumn and winter.

Now after Nantwich Town Council bosses called in experts, a report pinpoints problems with water run-off from nearby St Anne’s Primary School.

David Thomas, town council site manager, told councillors on Tuesday: “It shows flooding is coming from the school field where there is a blocked drain, and it’s running down the field and into the allotments.

“The last storm water was 6 to 8 inches deep. Some of the plots are unworkable due to the flooding at certain times of the year.”

The town council and Cheshire East Council shared costs of around £20,000 a few years ago to improve the drainage of the allotments.

But a report by structural engineers STL says a mains drain on the school field may be defective and unable to cope with the amount of surface water coming off the site which slopes towards the allotments.

“Any ground water run-off will from the east will run along the impermeable clayey soils down towards the allotment site,” says the report.

“Over the years, St Anne’s Primary has been extended, creating greater impermeable areas which we suspect has been collected to discharge into the drain that runs through the allotment site.

“Suitable inspection of the drain running through the site should be carried out to confirm its condition from the boundary with the school through to its run into the River Weaver.

“However, we do consider that the school should be accountable for volume of water being discharged from their site, as this drain only seems to service their building.”

The report also recommends creating draining ditches along boundary between the school field and allotments.

Nuala Ferguson, headteacher at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We understand that Nantwich Town Council has commissioned a report about flooding on their allotments.

“We have not been contacted about this matter but would welcome a discussion with the town council.

“We are interested in understanding the issues as set out in the report and look forward to hearing from the town council in due course.”