Drugs and cash seized in police dawn raids across Crewe

Officers seized a large quantity of illegal drugs and cash following dawn raids in Crewe.

Police executed warrants at four address in the town, two in Rolls Avenue and the others in White Avenue and Alton Street.

They found quantities of class B drugs (cannabis, cannabis resin and codeine) in the properties, along with a large quantity of cash, luxury goods and a number of mobile phones.

They also seized a number of knives, a knuckle duster and a BB gun.

A 20-year-old man from Crewe has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

A second man from Crewe, aged 40, has been questioned under police caution on suspicion of the same offences after voluntarily attending Crewe Police Station.

The pair have both been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Richard Johnson, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “These raids were carried out in response to information received from the local community.

“As a result of the intelligence supplied, we’ve been able to remove a large quantity of class B drugs from the streets of Crewe, along with a number of dangerous weapons.

“The team here at Crewe are committed to doing all we can to tackle drugs related crimes, and I hope that these raids provide reassurance to the community.

“Drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on communities, causing widespread misery.

“As such, cutting off supplies of illegal drugs and removing drug dealers from our communities is of paramount importance.

“There is only so much we can do ourselves in this regard. We need the public to be our eyes and ears and to come forward with information regarding drug dealing in the areas they live in.

“As these raids show, your support is crucial in the ongoing fight against illegal drug dealing and all other forms of serious and organised crime.

“Together we can help to keep vulnerable people and our communities safe.”

Suspected drug dealing activity can be reported directly to the team here at Crewe Police Station by calling 101 or visiting https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking to a police officer, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111