Cheshire Police to stage Crewe roadshow to tackle domestic abuse

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 3, 2021
roadshow - police chase - fraudsters

Cheshire Police officers are working with Crimestoppers to stage a series of roadshows aimed at tackling domestic abuse.

The series of “Our Door Is Open” roadshows are being held with partners from criminal justice and health, victim support and advocacy service.

They aims to give people a chance to talk and ask for advice about how to “ask the question”, how to support someone they care about, how to report anonymously and what happens next.

The Crewe roadshow takes place at The Market Shopping Centre on Saturday June 12 between 10am-4pm.

Others in Cheshire take place at:

Golden Square Shopping Centre, Warrington on Thursday April 29 – 10am-4pm
Shopping City, Runcorn on Saturday May 8 – 10am-4pm
Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Chester on Friday June 4 – 10am-4pm

Detective Sergeant David Thomason heads Cheshire Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit.

He said: “Tackling domestic abuse is one of the Constabulary’s main priorities.

“This type of crime has a terrible impact on victims, and creates a ripple effect throughout families and friends.

“The aim of our roadshows is to advise people on the signs to look out for and how they can then support a potential victim.

“It isn’t just women who can be victims, men can also experience domestic abuse.

“And it might not be physical, but could be psychological, sexual, financial or emotional.

“We are hoping that the information we can give at our roadshows will help signpost family and friends to enable them to get help for anyone they know who may be suffering this kind of behaviour.”

Police anyone wishing to make a formal report about domestic violence should call 101 (always dial 999 in an emergency situation), or online via www.cheshire.police.uk

 

