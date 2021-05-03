6 hours ago
Police launch appeal to trace man over Nantwich assault

in Crime / Incident / News May 3, 2021
Liam Neild - assault appeal

Police want the public to help them trace a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Nantwich.

Liam Neild is from Edleston and has links to Oldham, say Cheshire Police.

The assault took place on Cope Avenue in Nantwich on March 1, 2020.

The 32-year-old is white and around 6ft tall with a proportionate build. He has fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Neild or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 881645.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

