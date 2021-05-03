Sustainable Nantwich participates in Million Mile Clean

Community group Sustainable Nantwich will be participating in the “Million Mile Clean” litter pick campaign on May 16, writes Jonathan White.

They are hosting an event at Brookfield Park, Shrewbridge Road in Nantwich from 11am on the day.

In response to the pandemic, Million Mile Clean was created in partnership with the charity ‘Surfers Against Sewage’.

The campaign aims to support 100,000 volunteers walking 10 miles in 2021 whilst cleaning the places they love, to protect the environment from the growing problem of plastic pollution.

Sustainable Nantwich is working to free Nantwich from single use plastic and engaging the community on environmental matters.

A representative from Sustainable Nantwich said: “Litter is a blight on our community.

“It is just the tip of iceberg of our titanic throw away consumerist culture.

“We are drowning the Earth and the seas in our own waste! It is truly disgusting.

“Come and join us in turning the tide on this tsunami of rubbish.”

For further information on Sustainable Nantwich, visit Facebook, Instagram, or email [email protected]