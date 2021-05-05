CCTV images of armed robber who targeted Crewe minimart store

Police have issued these CCTV images of an armed robber who targeted a Minimart store in Crewe.

A man wielding a pistol entered the Tollemache Minimart (formerly Bargain Booze) off Parkers Road on Bank Holiday at around 10.15pm.

He walked towards the store assistant and ordered them to open the till, before stealing a quantity of cash and fleeing the store.

Police launched a manhunt that night to trace the suspect and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The shop worker was not injured in the incident but has been “shaken” by the ordeal.

The shop owner said on Facebook : “We would like to thank you all for the love and support from our customers, neighbours, friends and the amazing Cheshire Police team for arriving on the scene and providing security during the shocking event and overnight.

“Luckily, the staff member was not harmed and was able to react to this swiftly by leaving the shop and called the police.

“There were numerous police officers, helicopters, police dogs, firearms etc at the scene.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support and to please continue to support us and the community by opening this link and getting in touch with the Cheshire police team.”

Detective Sergeant Richard Johnson said: “I would like to reassure residents that patrols are being stepped up in the local area.

“As part of the investigation into the incident I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time it occurred and believes they may have witnessed something that may be relevant to our enquiries.

“I also want to hear from motorists with dashcams who were driving on Parkers Road or Tollemache Drive between 9.45pm and 10.45pm.”

The suspect seen in these images show he is a white man, around 6ft 2in, slim build but with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a green jacket, with his hood up and a black hat underneath, black trousers, black shoes and black gloves. He also had dark sunglasses, a black snood type mask and a surgical mask.

The suspect was also carrying a green rucksack.

Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation, no matter how small, is urged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 979460 or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously