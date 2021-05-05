4 hours ago
CCTV images of armed robber who targeted Crewe minimart store
19 hours ago
Wistaston staff cycle to Disneyland Paris for pupil with rare brain cancer
1 day ago
Armed robber in Bank Holiday raid on off licence in Crewe
2 days ago
Police launch appeal to trace man over Nantwich assault
3 days ago
St Mary’s Church in Nantwich bids to create new Visitor Centre
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

CCTV images of armed robber who targeted Crewe minimart store

in Crime / Incident / News May 5, 2021
Bargain Booze Crewe - CCTV armed robber

Police have issued these CCTV images of an armed robber who targeted a Minimart store in Crewe.

A man wielding a pistol entered the Tollemache Minimart (formerly Bargain Booze) off Parkers Road on Bank Holiday at around 10.15pm.

He walked towards the store assistant and ordered them to open the till, before stealing a quantity of cash and fleeing the store.

Police launched a manhunt that night to trace the suspect and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The shop worker was not injured in the incident but has been “shaken” by the ordeal.

The shop owner said on FacebookBargain Booze - CCTV of armed robber: “We would like to thank you all for the love and support from our customers, neighbours, friends and the amazing Cheshire Police team for arriving on the scene and providing security during the shocking event and overnight.

“Luckily, the staff member was not harmed and was able to react to this swiftly by leaving the shop and called the police.

“There were numerous police officers, helicopters, police dogs, firearms etc at the scene.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support and to please continue to support us and the community by opening this link and getting in touch with the Cheshire police team.”

Detective Sergeant Richard Johnson said: “I would like to reassure residents that patrols are being stepped up in the local area.

“As part of the investigation into the incident I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time it occurred and believes they may have witnessed something that may be relevant to our enquiries.

“I also want to hear from motorists with dashcams who were driving on Parkers Road or Tollemache Drive between 9.45pm and 10.45pm.”

The suspect seen in these images show he is a white man, around 6ft 2in, slim build but with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a green jacket, with his hood up and a black hat underneath, black trousers, black shoes and black gloves. He also had dark sunglasses, a black snood type mask and a surgical mask.

The suspect was also carrying a green rucksack.

Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation, no matter how small, is urged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 979460 or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Tollemache Drive minimart CCTV appeal

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings