Cheshire Wildlife Trust launches 30 Days Wild breakfast challenge

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is urging residents to spark their appetite for nature with The Big Wild Breakfast as part of the 30 Days Wild challenge in June.

The Trust is inviting people to join a new outdoor celebration to kickstart the UK’s most popular nature extravaganza – 30 Days Wild.

You can start your day the wild way on Tuesday June 1 with butterflies, bagels, worms, waffles, toads and toast for the UK’s biggest nature challenge.

The 30 Days Wild annual challenge has had more than a million participants to date – a record 650,000 people took part in 2020 alone.

Every year, people sign up to do a “random act of wildness” every day for 30 days in June.

Popular activities include listening to birdsong, taking wildlife photographs and planting seeds.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is challenging people to see how much wildlife they can spot in just 30 minutes.

Those who register to take part in 30 Days Wild receives:

• Big Wild Breakfast nature ‘bingo’ placemat to download

• Bundle of educational and fun resources

• Top technical tips from wildlife webcam experts

• Details on how to record your breakfast bio-blitz nature spot

• Wildlife guides, how-to guides, a fun quiz event and much more

Kat Wade, Cheshire Wildlife Trusts’ digital marketing officer, said: “Last year over 4,000 people in our region took part in 30 Days Wild.

“It was wonderful to see so many people bringing nature into their lives and we know it’s a great way to feel happier and healthier.

“We’re encouraging as many people as possible to take part this year and share their random acts of wildness with us.

“It’s fun, free and easy – and after such a challenging year, we’ve never needed nature more!”

Mya-Rose Craig, ornithologist and campaigner known as Birdgirl, added: “I’m a big fan of 30 Days Wild

“I love being part of the surge of enthusiasm that emanates from everyone involved!

“Get creative and find 30 new ways to be inspired by the beauty of the outdoors and nature or be entertained by trying out new nature activities.

“It is especially important if you live in the city as nature is all around, just waiting to be found.

“I really want to try sketching a bird this year and I can’t wait to kick-off my wild June with the Big Wild Breakfast.

“I plan to take out my bowl of Shreddies, alongside my binoculars which are always by my side, and enjoy a bit of garden birding while I munch.”

Sign up for 30 Days Wild and get FREE activities to try at wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild

(Images courtesy of Matthew Roberts)