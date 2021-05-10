5 hours ago
Audlem Festival of Transport set to go ahead in July

in Audlem / Community Events / Village News / What's On & Reviews May 10, 2021
Vehicle display on Audlem - festival of transport Playing Field after parade (2) (1)

The popular Audlem Festival of Transport is set to go ahead on July 25, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which pulls in hundreds of visitors to the village, will take place subject to all the relevant Government and local guidelines.

Organisers said: “For that reason we may have to restrict the number of entrants, depending what rules are in force at the time.

“The event is growing in popularity each year and we expect to see a new record number of entries this time.

“Keep looking at the website for any updated information.”

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

transport festival in Audlem - An Alvis in the parade passes St James Church

