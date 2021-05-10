Brookfield Park campaigners to stage “beach” event on clean up day

Brookfield Park in Nantwich will become a beach on Sunday (May 16) with residents coming together to clean up the town and plant a brighter future.

And they plan to stage a “flower-laying ceremony” in remembrance of young trees that lost their lives in the park, destroyed recently by vandal attacks.

The event will kick off at 11am with a litter pick and rubbish weigh in.

And from noon a bubble picnic (bring you own plastic free picnic) will be held with cakes and a dancing bear from Congleton-based Cheshire Together.

All other animal costumes and musicians are welcome to join in the dance.

A new “Friends of Brookfield Park” group has been formed in response to recent problems when it has been plagued with litter, trees damaged, other vandalism and “boy racers” driving across the grass.

Jeremy Herbert, of Sustainable Nantwich and who helped form the new Friends of Brookfield group, said: “The community is coming together to ensure the park can rise like a beautiful phoenix from the ashes of ignorance.

“Community representatives, residents, the police, wildlife enthusiasts, allotmenteers, youth groups and Reaseheath College have all come together to grow plans for a really attractive, wildlife rich and healthy park.

“Come on Sunday and join the positive people.”

Ideas include:

– tree planting with every child in the town having their own sapling to plant and grow – putting down strong roots in the park and the town

– Wildflower strips – creating colourful and buzzing bee forests

– a network of mini-habitats and garden around the edges of the park designed by Reaseheath students and residents working together – all linked up with a fully accessible winding pathway linking into the Riverside walkway

– more robust and eco-friendly play and exercise areas, which allows kids and adults to burn off their energy while generating green electricity

– fruit filled hedges and incredible edible areas to encourage healthy living

Anyone who wants to get involved can go to the Sustainable Nantwich on Facebook, email [email protected] or ring Jeremy Herbert on 07729 979641.