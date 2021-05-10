5 hours ago
CEC submits bid to strengthen land development planning policy
8 hours ago
Brookfield Park campaigners to stage “beach” event on clean up day
10 hours ago
Crewe West by election shows people “fed up” with Labour, claims MP
2 days ago
Conservative John Dwyer elected as Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner
2 days ago
Nantwich bar Ebenezer’s hosts silent movie display by local artist
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

CEC submits bid to strengthen land development planning policy

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics May 10, 2021
Kingsbourne housing development - Nantwich - April 2021 (1) (1)

Cheshire East Council has submitted proposed changes to its development and planning policies to be examined by an independent planning inspector.

The proposed changes follow four rounds of consultation with residents and local councils, in which they received more than 4,000 comments.

The “site allocation and development policy document” (SADPD) would support Cheshire East Council’s Local Plan Strategy, adopted in 2017.

It would complete the authority’s approved framework for housing, employment and other key infrastructure up to 2030.

The document sets out revised planning policies to guide decisions on planning applications, as well as identifying new sites for small-scale developments.

However, most development needs have already been provided for in the Local Plan Strategy.

The SADPD sets out more detailed planning guidelines, aimed at ensuring new development is of a high quality and is well designed.

Among the revisions are:

● Retention of green belt sites, previously earmarked for development
● Strengthened environmental standards for new development to help tackle climate change

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “The site allocations and development policy document would have a central role in guiding planning application decisions and would thus help shape and protect the quality of the places in which we live in our beautiful borough.

“Thank you to everyone who engaged with the consultations and submitted comments.

“The revisions we have made are a direct response to the comments we have received from our residents.

“I believe this has delivered a more robust framework to better equip us to shape and manage sustainable development in Cheshire East.”

The first part of the council’s Local Plan, the Local Plan Strategy, was adopted in July 2017.

It sets out the vision and overall spatial strategy for the borough up to the year 2030.

It includes strategic policies and identifies “strategic sites” across the borough for potential development.

The SADPD is the second part of the Local Plan.

Its purpose is to earmark additional, generally smaller sites to accommodate growth.

This has now been submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities for examination by a planning inspector.

It is expected that the examination will include hearing sessions held in public, possibly remotely depending on Covid restrictions.

Proposed changes from the inspector will have to go through another six-week public consultation.

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings