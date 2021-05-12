Nantwich driver Jordan Witt heads for Germany race weekend

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt heads for Hockenheimring for races three and four of the Fanatec GT2 European Series this weekend.

It will be the endurance driver’s first ever visit to the renowned Rhine Valley track in Germany.

And the 30-year-old is relishing the second event of the GT2 season on May 14-15 as he and Toro Verde GT team-mate David Fairbrother aim to secure their first silverware of the year.

At Monza in Italy during the Championship curtain-raiser, the Lamborghini Huracan pairing took a best finish of fifth in the Pro-Am class in round one.

Witt had run in the top three throughout his stint to confirm the squad’s potential.

And Witt and Fairbrother – who is also the team boss – are even more focused on delivering a successful and trouble-free weekend in Germany.

“I really can’t wait to get to Hockenheim, it’s always exciting to race somewhere you haven’t been before,” said Witt.

“And after some of the bad luck at Monza I know I can speak for David when I say we’re even more determined to try and challenge for our first GT2 podium.

“I’m absolutely loving being back racing in Europe this season, and also being back behind the wheel of a Lamborghini – it’s an awesome car to drive.

“We didn’t have the start to the season we wanted in terms of results, but the Toro Verde GT guys did a fantastic job and we definitely learned a lot about the new car which should stand us in good stead for this weekend.”

Witt, a GTC Class Champion in British GT in 2011 and winner of the GT Cup crown in the UK in 2016, is a welcome returnee to international competition this year.

Having previously been a Silver Cup class winner in the twice-round-the-clock Total 24 Hours of Spa, the blue riband GT3 event of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Powered by AWS, Witt’s stock within endurance racing is certainly high.

Free practice on Friday will be important as will a clean and uninterrupted run.

He is quietly confident his extensive experience will enable him to hit the ground running.

“I’ve obviously got to learn the track but I’m sure we’ll be up to speed pretty fast,” said Witt.

“Qualifying wasn’t as strong as I’d have liked at Monza, so that’s the first aim in Germany to try and start on the first couple of rows.

“If we can do that, hopefully we can take away our best results so far in GT2.”

Qualifying for race three of the GT2 season will then commence at 16.30 on Friday, with the race four session immediately after.

On Saturday May 15, the opening 50-minute encounter will get underway at 10.30am local (9.30am UK time) with the second contest scheduled to begin at 2.05pm local (1.05pm UK time).

