Leighton Hospital celebrates 40,000 Covid vaccine milestone

Leighton Hospital teams are celebrating after reaching the milestone of administering 40,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Its vaccination centre opened on December 29 with the aim to vaccinate 7,000 people, including frontline healthcare workers and priority groups.

But it has gone on to vaccinate more than five times that figure in just four months.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the hospital, marked the milestone by bringing together past and present members of the team, as well as staff who have supported the programme.

Steph Scholes, Clinical Supervisor and one of the vaccinators working in the centre, said: “It’s been absolutely astronomical to be part of the programme.

“To have completed so many vaccinations in such a short time shows just what we can do as the NHS and what Leighton Hospital and the community team is capable of.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing to do, I think, and we’ve all been very proud to be part of it.”

Denise Frodsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, added: “This milestone highlights the incredible efforts made locally to rollout the Covid-19 vaccination programme, which is the biggest in the history of the NHS.

“Every single vaccination given is a step towards a more normal way of life.

“We would therefore like to thank everyone who has supported, worked at or visited the centre.”

Staff from across Mid Cheshire Hospitals and Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCCIP), including nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and other health care professionals, stepped forward to help administer the Covid-19 vaccine at Leighton Hospital.

Administrators and volunteers have also supported the programme, while a community outreach team run by CCICP has helped to vaccinate people in the community, such as housebound patients and care home residents.

Leighton Hospital’s vaccination centre is part of a wider effort to protect people against coronavirus and has complemented GP, mass vaccination and pharmacy-led services across Cheshire.

Denise said: “Despite the programme’s success, we still have some work to do to make sure everyone is as safe as possible from Covid-19.

“If you are eligible and have not yet had your coronavirus vaccine, please arrange an appointment as soon as you can using the national booking system.

“Appointment slots are available locally and are being updated all the time.

“Those who have already had the vaccine also need to remain vigilant – even fully vaccinated people can pass on Covid-19 to others, so we still need to follow national guidelines to help protect ourselves and those around us.”

People aged 40 and above who haven’t had their Covid-19 vaccination can book an appointment now via www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination, where they can choose a time slot and location that suits them.

Those who are eligible who don’t have online access can call 119 to book a jab free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

People are also able to book appointments on behalf of people they care for if they are unable to do it themselves.