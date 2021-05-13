Nantwich Scout group returns with outdoor meetings

A Nantwich Scout group has returned to action after a year out from Covid – with weekly “outdoor” meetings!

And thanks to a donation, the 38th Cheshire Scouts group is able to stage them safely after buying face coverings, sanitiser and outdoor equipment.

Lockdown put a stop to Scout meetings in March last year, but once restrictions were lifted in April plans were in place to meet outdoors.

A £750 donation from Redrow’s Kingsbourne community fund helped buy the items needed to stage them safely in the fresh air.

Steve Bullock, group scout leader, said: “During lockdown we held virtual meetings and we even did a winter camp out at home with some scouts camping in their gardens, but we couldn’t wait to get back and see our members face to face.

“In preparation for our return we sourced a marquee so we can hold our meetings outside at first, giving everyone plenty of space, and we used some of the donation to purchase floodlights, a generator and a heater so we’re covered whatever the weather.”

The group has 18 scouts and a further 35 beavers and cubs ranging between six and 14 years old.

“Scouting is so important to our members, it builds confidence, friendships and means they learn to actively contribute to the local Nantwich community too,” added Steve.

Redrow’s community fund is linked to its Kingsbourne development, off Waterlode in Nantwich.

A total of £5,000 has been shared between five groups including a mental health and well-being charity and a triathlon club.

Simon Bennett, interim sales director at Redrow NW, said: “Groups like the Scouts are such an important part of children’s lives and, with lockdown putting a stop to meetings, I bet the children are as excited as ever to get back to some normality.”

The 38th Cheshire Scout group meets every Wednesday at Ravensmoor (CW5 8PX) from 7pm-9pm.

Anyone interested in joining can email [email protected] for more information.