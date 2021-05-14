FEATURE: What does the future hold for online gaming?

By the end of 2021, the worldwide online gaming industry is expected to be worth a whopping $2.2 trillion.

Back in 2015, the sector was worth $1.72 trillion. This represents an increase of $480 billion in just six years – reflecting a growth rate so huge it could almost be called a revolution.

Thanks to technological advances, online gaming is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world.

But what should we expect to see next?

In this article, we’ll be exploring what the future could hold for the world of online gaming.

Whether you’re a committed console fan or love the freedom of playing games online, read on to discover what could be on our screens in the coming years.

More Platforms will Support Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin took the world by storm back in 2009, and as its price continues to rocket amid a market-wide bull run, many people are wondering whether crypto is going to become more mainstream.

Because cryptocurrency and gaming are two of the most progressive industries when it comes to technology, it’s no surprise that the two are rapidly integrating.

From online Bitcoin casinos to the launch of Litecoin’s very own role-playing game, Litebringer, we’re starting to see lots of gaming platforms embrace the possibilities of the blockchain.

If recent trends are anything to go by, it’s clear we should expect to see this relationship strengthen in the future.

Video Games in the Olympics?

In 2019, the inaugural Fortnite World Cup signalled an important shift.

For decades, gaming had an unflattering reputation – an antisocial activity that was almost a byword for laziness.

But as millions of people around the world watched gamers battle it out for a share of the $30 million prize pool, it soon became clear that the gaming industry was far more powerful than was previously thought.

The spectator sport was such a success that it even prompted people to ask whether video games should be included in the next Olympics!

Although there’s no sign that this dream will become a reality any time soon, it seems likely that online gaming tournaments will become more and more popular in the future.

More Online Mobile Gaming

The mobile gaming industry may have been slow to get off the ground, but it’s rapidly making up for lost time.

According to current statistics, more than half of online gaming will take place on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets by 2025.

Thanks to platforms such as Google’s Stadia, it’s now possible to play the same game across a wide range of different devices.

Until recently, the challenge of optimising gameplay for a variety of screen sizes proved too complex – but with the demand for mobile gaming greater than ever, it’s obvious this is an avenue that games developers will continue to embrace in the near furture.

Whether you enjoy playing at Bitcoin casinos from the comfort of your home or prefer to game on the go, these online gambling trends will continue to shape the industry in years to come.