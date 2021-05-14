“Pedal for Pounds” Cancer Research event comes to Crewe and Nantwich

A month-long virtual cycling challenge “Pedal For Pounds” is coming to South Cheshire in June in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The charity’s Crewe & Nantwich Local Fundraising Committee have organised the challenge which encourages people to cycle any distance up to 300 miles throughout the month of June.

It aims to raise money for life-saving research and also promote a healthier lifestyle.

Participants can complete the challenge by setting their own miles target and cycle at their own pace throughout June, either physically in the local area or at the gym/home on an exercise bike.

Participants will be provided with a free online Pedal For Pounds fundraising pack and be set up with a personal fundraising page.

Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee have been supporting Cancer Research UK for 67 years and have continued to raise vital funds for the charity during the lockdown restrictions.

Neil Fearn, Chairman of Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee, said: “We’re very excited to bring this challenge to the local area.

“Participants may be keen cyclers or complete novices, but the challenge gives people the flexibility to complete it in their own way – whether that’s setting a target of 60 miles and cycling 2 miles a day indoors, or cycling 15 miles each weekend around town.

“However, most importantly, it encourages people to contribute towards life-saving cancer research.

“The need to support Cancer Research UK, and all charities, has never been more urgent than right now.

“It’s so motivating to know that the money we raise will be helping Cancer Research UK to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Chris Doyle, Relationship Manager for Cancer Research UK in the North West, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee have decided to organise such a great cycling challenge for all abilities to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

“The truth is, COVID-19 has slowed us down and Cancer Research UK is predicting a staggering £300 million drop in income over the next three years which could put future medical breakthroughs at risk. But we will never stop.

“With over 40,000 people diagnosed with cancer each year in the North West, we are determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow and with the help of people like Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee, we believe that together we will still beat cancer.

You can sign up for Pedal For Pounds via https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/pedal-for-pounds

For further information about Cancer Research UK’s work or to find out how to support the charity, call 0300 123 1022 or visit cruk.org

(pic: Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee member, Diane Houston, ready to set off on her Pedal For Pounds challenge)