Crewe Regional Sunday League football round-up

C & N Utd. went down 1-3 to Talbot in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Division One Group A.
Kyle Mahoney scored for the home side, with Jordan Bennion netting two for the visitors, with Scott Rankine getting the third.
Cuddington beat Sydney Arms 3-2, thanks to two goals from Jordan Coles and one from Elliott Orton.
For the visitors, Ben Reddock scored again, with Aaron Davies getting the other goal.
Nantwich Pirates rather ran aground against Winnington SC, going down 0-3.
Ben Harrison (2) and Jake Bayley scored for Winnington SC.
The Pirates also contrived to miss a penalty kick.
In Division One, Group B, Sandbach Town and Audlem played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Audlem were ahead at half time, thanks to a goal best described as ‘untidy.’
Sandbach equalised with a goal from Jake Tew, and a late penalty from Matt Timms seemed to be giving them a win, but an even later Audlem goal from Will Cork meant the points were shared.
Broadhurst FC continue to dominate, and they beat White Horse 8-0.
Taylor Kennerley scored three, with Tom Hassall, Dan Martin, Dan Griffiths, Dom Johnson and an own goal completing the scoring.
AFC Talbot beat JS Bailey 3-1, with Mike Blundell getting two, and Tom Butler one. Ryan Millington netted for the away team.
