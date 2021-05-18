Nantwich woman with rare ear phobia braves haircut for children’s charity

A Nantwich woman who suffers from a rare fear of her ears being touched, is to have her hair cut off to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Holly Hardy-Johnson said her Aftiphobia is so bad she is petrified at going to the hairdressers which can even make her vomit.

But she wanted to support the Little Princess Trust so much she decided to brave having her lockdown locks removed.

The trust helps children who have lost their hair while undergoing treatment for cancer, by providing free wigs.

Holly, 36, who moved to Nantwich from Bakewell 10 years ago, said: “With hair salons being closed for so long, my hair is longer than ever.

“So it’s time to step up and use it to help a little one have the chance of a wonderful gift from this charity.

“For many cutting their hair isn’t a big deal but for me it is.

“I have a massive, unbelievable in some ways, fear of my ears being touched.

“This is medically called Aftiphobia.

“For many years I couldn’t get my hair cut, and when I did I cried and even vomited with the stress.

“My local hairdressers now know me well, and are so careful.

“But I never used to be able to book an appointment as I would get so worked up.”

Holly, who works as an animal management lecturer at Reaseheath College in Nantwich, said her phobia stems from childhood.

She was born with very little cartilage in one ear.

“I always found this hard as a young person to have that visibly seen,” she added.

Even when married Holly had to undergo open heart surgery in 2018, she said the worst part was having an ear thermometer take her temperature in ICU.

“I am now 100% fit and healthy and can’t wait to help a little one feel brave and strong from my donation.

“Recovery from illness is hard, feeling different is hard but in comparison my ear phobia is something I can face for them.

“None of my ear anxiety – which is really real to me – is anything compared to a little one facing cancer.

“I hope I can do this and your support will 100% help me.”

Her fundraising cut will take place on May 22 at Salon21 on Beam Street in Nantwich.

Holly will have seven inches of her locks removed, and is hoping to raise £550 which would pay the full cost for one wig which could change one child’s life as they go through cancer treatment.

To support Holly, visit her fundraising page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hollyhardy-johnson