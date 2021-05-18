South Cheshire businessmen set up Covid vaccination centre in Willaston

7 hours ago
l-r Jainil Patel - Raj Patel MBE - Roger Morris by Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) Covid Vaccination Centre signage (1)

Two South Cheshire business friends have teamed up to open a second Covid vaccination centre.

Roger Morris, who runs Crewe Honda Centre motorcycle dealership, and pharmacy owner Raj Patel are opening the second centre at the Masonic Hall in Willaston.

Roger loaned half of his the floor space at his West Street showroom for free to be converted into a Covid vaccination centre at the start of the year.

He worked with his best friend Raj, of Hollowood Chemists, along with colleagues and friends to prepare the centre.

It was approved by NHS England and the local NHS commissioning group and has become one of the most successful vaccination centres in the North West with more than 20,000 vaccinations.

Now the pair have teamed up again to open a second local Covid vaccination centre at the Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) on Wybunbury Road in Willaston.

The centre is now set up, approved by NHS England and the local NHS commissioning group, and opened on Saturday (May 15).

And in the first two days it saw more than 1,000 people being vaccinated.

Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) Covid vaccination centre - interior (1) (1)

Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) Covid vaccination centre – interior

Roger, who is director and shareholder of the Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston), said: “Raj told me at the end of April that he had been asked to open another local Covid vaccination centre.

“He asked me if I knew anywhere in the Nantwich area that he could rent.

“I was able to secure this superb venue as a new Covid vaccination centre.

“The other directors also all agreed we would donate the use of the Hall free of charge for vaccinations to support Raj and the NHS.

“I am sure it will be a great success and make it easier for the population of Nantwich to receive their vaccinations.”

Raj Patel MBE, CEO, Hollowood Chemists, said: “When we were asked to open a pop-up centre in the Nantwich area, I talked it over with Roger who suggested there was a site available and he would contact the directors at the Acacia Suite, the Masonic Hall.

“Literally the next day he got the thumbs up from the directors, as they all thought that this was an extremely worthy cause and something that would signify the ideals of the Masonic.

“I would like to thank Roger and the whole of the Masonic Hall for allowing such a worthy cause to take place.”

Jainil Patel, Clinical Lead, Hollowood Vaccination Centre, said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege to vaccinate the local community.

“I have created a safe clean and efficient centre where the public can feel at ease and get their Covid vaccine and feel protected in this terrible pandemic.

“We strive to carry on providing a high-quality clinical service to the general public.”

(Words and pictures courtesy of Jonathan White)

l-r Raj Patel MBE - Roger Morris - Jainil Patel at Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) Covid Vaccination Centre entrance (1)

l-r Raj Patel, Roger Morris, Jainil Patel

