Summer lunchtime concerts to return to Nantwich St Mary’s

St Mary’s Church in Nantwich is to host the return of summer lunchtime concerts.

A variety of instrumentalists and singers have been invited to perform in the “Cathedral of South Cheshire” this summer as Covid restrictions ease.

The concerts, which will begin on June 3, will take place on Thursdays beginning at 12.30pm and ending at 1.15pm.

Entrance is free but a retiring collection is welcome to cover costs and contribute to the continuing musical life at St Mary’s.

The first concert will be a recital by Peter Edge and John Gough.

Peter is a young and successful Baritone who is well known to Nantwich audiences.

His career is taking off and he made his solo debut at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019.

John is well-known to Nantwich audiences as both soloist and pianist with many of our artists at the Summer Lunchtime Concerts.

He and Peter have performed together in previous years, including on Radio 3.

From Manchester comes the distinguished Roberts Parkin Duo for the first time.

Hannah Roberts is a Cellist and Professor of Cello at both the Royal Academy in London and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Her husband, Simon Parkin, is a Pianist and Composer and also teaches at RNCM.

They regularly perform together and have been described as possessing “rare ensemble and musical intelligence” and will perform in Nantwich on June 10.

Also from Manchester is Chetham’s School of Music, who have performed in the town on many occasions in previous years.

The chamber choir Nantwich Singers, Simon Russell the accomplished Organist at St Mary’s, and the Nantwich Chamber Ensemble (on this occasion a Sextet) will also be performing.

Some newcomers will also be performing including pianist Matthew Lau, piano duettists Richard Walker and Gill Styles, and Mezzo-Soprano Bethan Langford and Bass Piran Legg.

The final recital on August 5 will be given by a trio who charmed us in 2019 – Soprano Laurie Ashworth, Clarinettist Rachel Fillhart and Pianist John Gough.

Flyers with the complete programme are available from St Mary’s Church foyer and the Civic Hall