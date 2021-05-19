14 cases of Indian Variant Covid-19 virus detected in Cheshire East

Fourteen people in Cheshire East area have contracted the Indian Variant of Covid-19 virus, health chiefs confirmed today.

It comes amid concerns that the variant is spreading in pockets of the UK, leading to speculation of potential local restrictions.

It’s thought the 14 cases in Cheshire East could be related to contact with infected people where it is more prevalent, such as Bolton and Blackburn.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week that around 86 local authorities out of more than 300 in the UK had reports of positive Indian Variant cases.

Professor Rod Thomson, consultant in Public Health at Cheshire East Council, said: “At this time, we are currently aware of and offering support to 14 individuals who have tested positive for this variant.

“They are linked to individuals who have travelled from India.

“These individuals have been monitored by Public Health England, and our own Public Health Team, and have completed their period of quarantine/self-isolation.

“We are aware of a small number of cases involving people who have direct links to areas in the North West where prevalence of this variant is higher.

“We are monitoring the patterns of cases in the North West region, particularly in Greater Manchester, as due to work and social networks as there is the potential for cases not associated with travel from India to occur.

“Residents are reminded that if they develop any symptoms of Covid-19, which include a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss or change to their sense of taste or smell, they should self-isolate straight away and book a test via https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-and-tracing/get-a-test-to-check-if-you-have-coronavirus/.”