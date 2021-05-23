5 hours ago
Crewe man charged after police incident near Reaseheath College, Nantwich
22 hours ago
Nantwich dad who wrote stories for daughter lands first book deal
3 days ago
Nantwich Town strike new partnership with Everything Genetic
4 days ago
Residents move into new specialist dementia village in Willaston
5 days ago
14 cases of Indian Variant Covid-19 virus detected in Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

ROUND-UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday League

in Football / Sport May 23, 2021
Regional Sunday league - Barony Park - sunday football

Bottom team C & N Utd had an excellent 2-1 win over Cuddington in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Division One, Group A today (May 23).

The home side lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Matt Saywell and Tom Heaton.

Joe Lanceley netted for the visitors.

The top of the table clash between Sydney Arms and Nantwich Pirates went the way of the visitors, who won 3-5.

Ben Reddock continued his excellent goalscoring form for the home side with two more strikes, and Aaron Davies was also on target.

For the Pirates, Wayne Garnett scored twice, with veteran Andy Truan, Lewis Jackson and new signing Abraham Mulenga all scoring once.

Talbot were too strong for Princes Feathers, winning 5-1 thanks to two goals from Jordan Bennion and further strikes from Joe Goodier, Callum Bourne and Scott Rankine.

James Crowther scored for the visitors.

In Division One, Group B, Broadhurst FC dropped their first points since the resumption of fixtures when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sandbach Town.

The visitors actually led 0-2 at half time with goals from Matt Timms and Jake Holland, but Broadhurst scored twice in the second through Tom Holland and Brad West (Penalty), to claim the draw.

JS Bailey and Audlem took part in a high scoring game at the King George Playing Field.

Audlem raced into a 0-4 lead after only 25 minutes, only to see JS Bailey come back to make it 3-4.

However, the visitors composed themselves and scored a further four goals to end up winning 3-8.

Liam Whittaker scored all three goals for the home side.

Tom Capewell also scored three for Audlem, with Ben Walker scoring two, and single goals from Will Cork, Paul Bowker and Andy Betteley completing the goal fest.

There were three midweek games in Division One Group A.

Sydney Arms ran riot against C & N Utd winning 11-1.

New signing Tom Wakefield and Alex Forrester each scored hat tricks, Ben Reddock scored twice, and further goals came from Lewis Vyse, Rob King and Aaron Davies.

Tim Thursfield scored for C & N Utd.

Talbot won the Nantwich derby beating Nantwich Pirates 5-2.

Jordan Bennion netted three for Talbot, and Ryan Moss and Dan Jones also scored. The Pirates goals came from Wayne Garnett and Mike Truan.

The game between the two Mid Cheshire teams ended in a 5-3 victory for Winnington SC against Cuddington.

Aaron Gee, Ben Harrison, Connor Mainwaring, Callum Payne and Shaun Bradley netted for Winnington, with Will Griffiths scoring all three for Cuddington.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings