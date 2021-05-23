ROUND-UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday League

Bottom team C & N Utd had an excellent 2-1 win over Cuddington in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Division One, Group A today (May 23).
The home side lead 2-0 thanks to goals from Matt Saywell and Tom Heaton.
Joe Lanceley netted for the visitors.
The top of the table clash between Sydney Arms and Nantwich Pirates went the way of the visitors, who won 3-5.
Ben Reddock continued his excellent goalscoring form for the home side with two more strikes, and Aaron Davies was also on target.
For the Pirates, Wayne Garnett scored twice, with veteran Andy Truan, Lewis Jackson and new signing Abraham Mulenga all scoring once.
Talbot were too strong for Princes Feathers, winning 5-1 thanks to two goals from Jordan Bennion and further strikes from Joe Goodier, Callum Bourne and Scott Rankine.
James Crowther scored for the visitors.
In Division One, Group B, Broadhurst FC dropped their first points since the resumption of fixtures when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sandbach Town.
The visitors actually led 0-2 at half time with goals from Matt Timms and Jake Holland, but Broadhurst scored twice in the second through Tom Holland and Brad West (Penalty), to claim the draw.
JS Bailey and Audlem took part in a high scoring game at the King George Playing Field.
Audlem raced into a 0-4 lead after only 25 minutes, only to see JS Bailey come back to make it 3-4.
However, the visitors composed themselves and scored a further four goals to end up winning 3-8.
Liam Whittaker scored all three goals for the home side.
Tom Capewell also scored three for Audlem, with Ben Walker scoring two, and single goals from Will Cork, Paul Bowker and Andy Betteley completing the goal fest.
There were three midweek games in Division One Group A.
Sydney Arms ran riot against C & N Utd winning 11-1.
New signing Tom Wakefield and Alex Forrester each scored hat tricks, Ben Reddock scored twice, and further goals came from Lewis Vyse, Rob King and Aaron Davies.
Tim Thursfield scored for C & N Utd.
Talbot won the Nantwich derby beating Nantwich Pirates 5-2.
Jordan Bennion netted three for Talbot, and Ryan Moss and Dan Jones also scored. The Pirates goals came from Wayne Garnett and Mike Truan.
The game between the two Mid Cheshire teams ended in a 5-3 victory for Winnington SC against Cuddington.
Aaron Gee, Ben Harrison, Connor Mainwaring, Callum Payne and Shaun Bradley netted for Winnington, with Will Griffiths scoring all three for Cuddington.
