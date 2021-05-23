5 hours ago
Woman cut free from crash on A500 Shavington bypass

in Human Interest / Incident / News May 23, 2021
tree - police accident stokc image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A woman had to be cut free from wreckage after a crash on the A500 Shavington bypass.

Fire crews were called to cut the victim out after the incident at around 9.30am yesterday (May 22).

Fire crews from Crewe were called to the collision which involved just one vehicle which had careered off the main carriageway.

One woman was given first aid and the roof was removed from the car.

The woman was then passed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

