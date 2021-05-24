Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity’s ‘Children’s Emergency Care Appeal’

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity has launched a Children’s Emergency Care Appeal to provide a new unit for children needing emergency medical care.

Charity organisers want to provide a “calming, child-friendly environment we can help to relax and distract children of all ages so that their experience is the best that it can be”.

The latest appeal aims to fund two interactive floor projectors for waiting areas and a sensory play wall fixed activity units in the waiting areas and assessment rooms.

They also want to purchase a piece of high-tech clinical equipment that the medical and nursing team will use to enhance the care that very poorly babies up to the age of three months attending the unit receive.

Carole Salmon, Community Fundraiser, Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, said: “It’s not an essential piece of kit, but it will make some procedures easier and quicker to carry out in an emergency.

“We hope to reach our £40,000 target before the end of 2021, so we need your help now!

“We appreciate every single donation, no matter how big or small, thank you so much for your support.

“We are raising funds to enhance the environment and to purchase high-tech equipment for the paediatric unit within the Emergency Care Centre at Leighton Hospital.

“There is a small chance we will raise more than we need for this project.

“If this happens, or if for any unforeseen reason we are unable to purchase everything we’ve set out within the appeal, your gift will still be used to benefit children (over and above basic NHS provision) who attend the unit.”

To donate to the Children’s Emergency Care appeal, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=LeightonChildrenEmergencyCare