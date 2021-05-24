14 hours ago
Stapeley pupils complete community litter pick as restrictions ease

in Stapeley / Village News May 24, 2021
litter pick - Year 5 Pear Tree Pupils getting stuck into Litterpicking at Pear Tree (1)

Pupils in Stapeley were inspired by a book called “Trash” to complete a community litter pick and tidy up their area.

The Pear Tree Primary year 5 youngsters read ‘Trash’ by Andy Mulligan as their class book last term.

And they decided they wanted to hold a fundraising activity to donate to school funds focused on developing the school grounds as well as supporting the charity “Children of the Dump”.

They provides education, family support and care to deprived children living in extreme poverty on and around the Payatas and San Isidro rubbish dumps in Manila in the Philippines.

Indigo class teacher Mrs O’Connor said: “Obviously this was an activity that we have had to plan very carefully and it is the first time the class have ventured out of our school grounds together for over 16 months, but this was an idea driven by the class.

“Their compassion was inspired by the work we undertook last term focussing on the Andy Mulligan novel.

“The class wanted to do something to support their own community as well as one in another country.

“We were aware that Brookfield Park and the Nantwich Lake area have been vital open spaces our community have enjoyed during lockdown, so we decided to do a litter pick in these areas.

“Investing our time in our community is really important to us.”

Pear Tree - community litter pick

Class support lead Suzie Boughey added: “Simply walking the children out of the gates proved a huge adventure, the class were so excited to be out in their community again.

“People stopped and waved, the children were acknowledged and thanked for their actions and everyone gave us space and kept themselves and the children safe whilst we were out.

“The community seemed genuinely delighted to see school children back out visiting their town.

“We collected 16 bags of litter using the equipment kindly lent to us by the Stapeley Litter Group and the icing on the cake was the fact we raised £254 in the process for a great cause!”

Headteacher Boo Edleston said: “I am really proud of our children and their parents.

“They are generous, kind and supportive of our school and their community.

“These values are very much part of our school ethos and the litter pick absolutely demonstrates this in action.

“It was so lovely to see them heading out to the Lake and Brookfield Park.

“We are still taking things very carefully and maintaining all our safety measures but this, once very normal activity, for Pear Tree pupils and staff took on a real significance.

“The support from locals of the children was heart-warming.”

Year 5 Pupils get ready to start their community action litter pick (1)

