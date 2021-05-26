3 hours ago
Nantwich girl to chop hair off for children’s cancer charity

willow and her long hair before charity cut

A young Nantwich girl has decided to chop off her long locks – to help children suffering from cancer.

Four-year-old Willow has agreed to have 12 inches cut off from her hair on Monday (May 31) in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Big-hearted Willow’s mum Leisha Wiggins said her daughter just “wants to help give hair to the poorly children”.

She has already raised more than £500 and is urging others to donate whatever little they can afford.

The trust helps to make wigs for youngsters who have lost their hair during treatment for cancer.

“We would really appreciate if people could sponsor Willow to help us reach our £550 target as that is how much is needed to provide one child with a wig, thank you very much,” added Leisha.

The trust says it aims to support any child who has lost their hair due to cancer.

“We’ll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity,” says the Trust.

“We won’t stop until the research that we fund ends childhood cancer forever.”

To sponsor Willow, visit her JustGiving page here.

For more information on the trust, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk

Willow and her hair

Willow and her long hair before the charity cut!

